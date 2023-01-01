EQUIPPING YOUNG PEOPLE WITH ESSENTIAL LIFE SKILLS

Thirty-nine young people were given the opportunity to obtain important life skills within the span of 5 weekends. These participants graduated in Port Moresby recently with foundational skills, facilitated by Save the Children’s Life Skills for Success (LS4S) program. The training was facilitated by Freddy Andale from Project 21 Consultancy.

Among them were 23 young women and 16 young men including 2 persons living with disabilities.

The participants engaged in interactive discussions, educational activities, and practical exercises. The comprehensive curriculum encompassed various vital life skills, including communication, decision-making, problem-solving, teamwork, resilience, and emotional well-being. By addressing these critical areas, Save the Children Papua New Guinea aims through these trainings to empower young people and enhance their ability to overcome obstacles and thrive in today’s rapidly changing world.

LS4S Project Lead, Kostang Jnr. Kostang says,“we believe that providing young individuals with these essential life skills is crucial for their personal development and future success. This training equips them with the tools they need to navigate challenges, make informed decisions, and contribute positively to their communities.”