AMULI RETAINS SOHE DDA CHAIRMANSHIP

Sohe MP Henry Jons Amuli has officially retained his position as Chairman of the Sohe District Development Authority (SDDA) in Popondetta yesterday and chaired the first DDA meeting for the district.

Before the commencement of the DDA meeting, Kokoda Local Level Government President Willie Pinga who has acted on the position since 24th January this year handed over the chairmanship to Amuli

Amuli’s election was nullified by a National Court decision following an election petition filed by Delillah Gore on 24th January 2023 was stayed through a successful Supreme Court appeal on 8th June 2023.

Mr Pinga while handing over the chairmanship to Amuli said service delivery in the district were badly affected because of the court decision.

“I am happy that our Member was reinstated by the Supreme Court to perform his duties because over the last six months, we were unable to access funds and do anything in the district” he said

He expressed that such had really affected service delivery and leadership in the district.

Pinga said he was happy that the court has made the decision to reinstate Amuli to perform his duties while his substantive judicial review application is going through the court process.

“Service and development must continue to reach our people and stability in leadership is very crucial,” Mr. Amuli said .