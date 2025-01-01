JIWAKA PRESENTS 2024 CENSUS REPORT TO NSO

By John Mori

Jiwaka Province has presented its 2024 census report to the National Statistical Management, marking the first report since its separation from Western Highlands Province.

National Statistician John Igitoi who received the report said Jiwaka Province is the only province in the Highlands region to present its census report.

Igitoi explained that Jiwaka was declared a separate province in 2012, and the last census conducted was in 2011 when it was still part of Western Highlands Province and this is the first census for Jiwaka Province.

“I am delighted with the outcome and the positive growth rate, he said.

Igitoi added that NSO management was impressed and proud of Jiwaka province and looking forward to a more proactive partnership in the future.

Jiwaka provincial census coordinator Raphael Kombukon emphasized the importance of census and the National Statistical Office (NSO) partnering with provincial administration to conduct and implement census exercises across Papua New Guinea.

Kombukon said census is an important government program but an expensive exercise it has to be managed properly.

Kombukon commended the Jiwaka Provincial Government, Jiwaka provincial administration census workers, service providers and other stakeholders for their support and contribution to the success of 2024 population census in Jiwaka Province.

Kombukon noted that only three census activities namely tier 2, tier 3 and numeration were captured in the census agreement, while important activities such as census awareness, data synchronization, mop up exercise, flying agreement, and census returns, were not delivered on time due to delayes in processing materials and releasing funds.

However, with the K2 million counter funding from Jiwaka provincial, they were able assist to accomplish objectives and goals with a positive and productive outcome.

Meanwhile, Jiwaka provincial administrator Rick Kogen commended their team for the meaningful participation in the census exercise and urged NSO to settle outstanding allowances and bills for service providers to create a conducive environment for the council elections this year.

Kogen assured NSO that the Jiwaka provincial government and administration are committed to working closely with NSO in the future.