DR ERIC KWA REFUSED BAIL

By Lindy Suharupa

Secretary for Justice and Attorney General Dr Eric Kwa has been refused bail at the Boroko Police Station.

Around midday today, Dr Kwa was brought in for questioning at the Boroko Police Station.

Following his formal arrest, he has been charged for dangerous driving causing death, under section 328 of the Criminal Code Act.

NCD Metropolitan Superintendent Silva Sika has confirmed with this newsroom this afternoon that bail has been refused stating the alleged act of dangerous driving by Dr Kwa on the 17th of October, 2022 was serious in nature.

It is alleged during an official road trip; Dr Kwa was involved in a road accident along the Hiritano Highway in the Central Province resulting in serious injuries and eventually death of one of his female staff.

EMTV understands a legal team representing Dr Kwa will be seeking for a court bail at the National Court.