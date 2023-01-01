DEPARTMENT OF PROVINCIAL AND LOCAL LEVEL GOVERNMENT AFFAIRS SIGNED MOA WITH EASTERN HIGHLANDS

A memorandum of agreement (MOA) was signed between the Eastern Highlands Provincial Government and the Department of Provincial and Local Level Government Affairs to ensure public service machinery work collectively under one common good and obligation.

Following the MOA signing the officers from the Department of Provincial and Local Level Government Affairs together with officers from the Eastern Highlands Provincial Government Administration conducted a one week training to assist ward recorders, ward councilors and LLG managers.

Mr Hilton Tricker who is the finance inspector & auditor of the district affairs and LLG in Eastern Highlands was impressed with the outcome of the training conducted in all respective districts.

He described the training as a milestone achievement that will have an impact on National Census, to gather competitive socio demographic information that will guide the government department in planning and other development aspiration in line with vision 2050 and MTDP 4.

He said the paucity of reliable census update at the subnational level will alleviate provincial Government and LLG to create visible baseline to inform planning and guide provision of services such as school, health and infrastructure development including others. Lack of transparency in proper planning can have negative output and setback to fulfill its primary obligation.

The long one week training has ended yesterday and Mr Tricker thanked Governor Simon Sia and all the ward councilors and LLG managers including LLG presidents for their ultimate support.