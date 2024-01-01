DELTA FLY LAUNCHES FIRST COCOA PROJECT

By Jim John

Cocoa farming is gradually increasing in Delta Fly District of Western Province and more seedlings had been produced at the nursery in lower Aramia River.

Locals in Tabo and Mapodo villages witnessed the official launching of Tabo cocoa nursery on Monday this week (22nd January) initiated by Delta Fly District Development Authority under the leadership of local member Agena Gamai.

In 2023, the Delta Fly DDA allocated K500,000 to support the project thus it is progressing well.

Allied Success International (PNG) Limited facilitated the nursery setup and first batch of over 13,000 cocoa seedlings have been distributed to farmers in these villages.

Delta Fly member Agena Gamai emphasized the importance of agriculture and has urged his people to be involved in different agricultural activities.

“Cultivate your land and involve in agriculture where it will enable you to be economically independent and self -sustainability. Free up your land space so that government and developers can bring services to your doorstep.” he said.

He said the aim is to create more money through agriculture starting with cocoa while vanilla farming, rice as well as other poultry activities will also be launched within the district to generate income for the people.

The agriculture activity in Delta Fly District is gaining a momentum to empower people to work on their own land for more economic activities.

Locally grown rice known as Bamu Rice is also increasing in these villages, therefore Allied Success International had been continuing to work on Bamu Rice project for mass production in near future.

Member Agena Gamai has urged the people of Delta Fly to tap into agriculture adding agriculture support grant of K1 million will be allocated this year to extend farming activities to Upper Aramia River villages, Bamu LLG, and Fly Gogodala villages.