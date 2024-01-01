K24 MILLION SEALING PROJECT FOR KONKUA ROAD IN KAINANTU

By Vicky Baunke

The long neglected Konkua road serving more than twenty-thousand people in the Agarabi LLG, Eastern Highlands Province will now be sealed through the tax credit scheme at a cost of K24 Million from K92 Mine Limited.

Locals say this will be the first direct impact project from the mine since its establishment

In a terrible state for over 20 years now, the 15km Konkua road stretches from the main Konkua junction to Bilimoya and serves more than 9 communities and 3 council wards within the Agarabi LLG of Kainantu.

Among them are the impact villages of the K92 gold Mine project and has deteriorated for over 20 years.

Contractors engaged to carry out the road sealing includes the R&Sons who will work from the Konkua junction to Bilimoya while the Classic Engineering Construction Company will work from Ayamuntina to Pomasi road.

Work on the road sealing project is expected to begin in the coming weeks with machineries already on the ground.

The official ground breaking ceremony of the project took place on Friday, officiated by Eastern Highlands Governor Simon Sia and witnessed by K92 Mine Limited Vice President Philip Sama among other key partners.

Speaking on behalf of the people along the impact village areas, Konkua road Community Representative Frank Anao, expressed gratitude for the initiative saying this will bring in more service and development for the people.

He assured, the People will work together with the contractors to ensure completion of the road sealing.