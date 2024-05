By Wasita Royal

In a move to empower local entrepreneurs and boost economic growth,

The Gunanur mini-market and bus stop was officially opened in Kokopo on Friday 17th May, built at a cost of K15,000.

East New Britain Provincial Member, Michael Marum, highlighted the economic significance of the project, emphasizing that it will support SMEs run by local mothers.

The introduction of the bus stop further enhances convenience and safety for both the sellers and buyers.