MARKET UPKEEP URGED KIUNGA MAIN MARKET.

By Jim John

Strict rules have been imposed in Kiunga Market to maintain good order, buyers and sellers at the Market in North Fly District of Western Province have been urged to keep the market clean.

People found breaking the rules were denied access.

Sellers and buyers have been told to be mindful of their rubbish as they go about their activities in the market.

Kiunga market care taker Nelson Thomas said, maintaining cleanliness is important so that fresh produce can be sold in a conducive environment.

He added that illicit drugs are not allowed into the market premises.

Market care takers denied access for people who break the rules and encouraged people to use common sense.

According to the North Fly District Development Authority, plans are underway for a new proper market building in Kiunga, once more funding is secured.

North Fly MP and DDA Chairman James Donald has informed his people that mini market facilities at Sare Kona, Gregas Kona, Ningerum Local Level Government and Broken Hill market in Kiunga will cater for sellers while awaiting construction for the new market.