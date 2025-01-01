CYBER SECURITY A GLOBAL ISSUE

By Samantha Solomon

Cybersecurity is an issue that is affecting the globe with the increase in technology around the world.

This was alluded by the chief executive officer for cybernetic Global intelligence Ravin Prasad in an exclusive interview the with this newsroom.

Ravin Prasad the chief executive officer for cybernetic global Intelligence a global cybersecurity consulting organization that protect an organization from cyber attack said Cyberattack is a threat to many organizations globally at the moment.

“Its one of the biggest threats to the organization regardless of the sector that they are working so you know all sectors are prone to cyber attack at the moment and what’s happening in PNG is sad to see that the attack has happened, its actually a wakeup call for a large organization in PNG.”

He said cyber criminals are more interested in bigger organizations data.

He elaborated on how best they can protect themselves from cyber attacks.

“What PNG needs to do is their cybersecurity infrastructure currently, within their organizations, so some of the simple things that they need to doing immediately is to actually look at Have we done a web application penetration testing in our organization, should we done at least s on a quarterly basis if not six monthly , why I say that I because the threat attacks tactics that are happening in the markets at the moment, the rate of new attacks occurring is enormous, what does the organizations prepare themselves and do things like penetration tests web application test on a quarterly basis or six monthly basis then they are prone to be a likely candidate for the cyber attack, so they need to ensure the systems are done correct”

The Cybernetic Global intelligence has been a close partner to Datec for more than 9 years.

Locally Datec Has been working with the cybersecurity intelligence for 9 years and they are an international accredited security which has the standards in place.

“So in PNG we are very fortunate that we have datec as our cyber security partner, Datec has been working with cybernetic global intelligence for last 9 years and Datec in png is a nationally accredited, ISO27001 inform security so they are an organization that has the standards in place and there are certified so that gives assurance to people that are dealing with Datec that it is a secure organization they’re dealing with.”