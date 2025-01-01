AIC BOARD ANNOUNCES NEW CEO

The PNG Accident Investigation Commission (AIC) board has announced the appointment of Raymond Vai as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

Deputy Chairman and Commissioner, Captain Aria Bouraga said, “Mr. Vai is an experienced aviation investigator and has already shown great leadership within the AIC with proven results.

He also has a deep understanding of the opportunities and challenges of AIC. With Mr. Vai’s experience and passion for aviation and transport safety, the Board is confident that Mr. Vai is the right person to lead the AIC.”

The new Chief Executive Officer Raymond Vai stated: “I am honoured to be entrusted with this important role as Chief Executive of the AIC. The AIC is a great organization with fantastic people. It’s an exciting time for AIC as it embarks on becoming a multimodal safety investigation agency. I am committed to ensuring the same level of excellence the AIC brings to aviation safety investigations is extended to the Maritime investigations and other transport investigation systems. This evolution will further strengthen international compliance and transparency inspiring public trust in PNG’s transport safety system and upholding safety and accountability.”

Mr. Vai has extensive experience in aviation safety investigations, with over twelve years in the aviation industry, including nine and a half years with AIC. He holds a Bachelor of Science from the University of Technology, PNG, and Diplomas in Aviation (Commercial Pilot License and Instrument Rating) in Civil Aviation (Multi-engine Command Instrument Rating) from aviation training institutions in Australia.

Throughout his career, Vai has led more than 20 accident investigations as Investigator-in-Charge and has been involved in over 80 investigations.

He has also undertaken various international specialized training under AIC’s training programs, covering safety and investigation management, methodologies, aircraft systems as well as organizational leadership and management. He has also represented the State in international investigations and is one of only two qualified flight data specialists in PNG.