CPNG PARTICIPATES IN 50TH ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION

Picture supplied

Cricket Papua New Guinea’s national teams, the Barramundis and Lewas, alongside Chief Executive Officer Richard Done, coaching staff, and CPNG employees, proudly joined the NCD 50th Anniversary Celebration Launch and Walk in Port Moresby.

Their participation highlighted the role of sports in uniting communities and shaping PNG’s history over the past five decades.

The event, launched by National Capital District Governor Powes Parkop at Sir Hubert Murray Stadium, commenced with a vibrant community walk at 5 am from Ela Beach.

More than 1,000 participants, including international communities and dignitaries from Australia, New Zealand, India, and the Pacific Islands, came together to mark the beginning of the city’s golden jubilee celebrations.

Governor Parkop praised the unity displayed, emphasizing the significance of sports in national development.

“I thank Cricket PNG for joining us in launching the 50th Anniversary Program for our capital city.

Their presence signifies the vital role sports have played in the development and advancement of our country. Sports is a unifying factor and a powerful platform for national unity, consciousness, pride, and patriotism. Our anniversary celebrations are also a celebration of our sporting progress. Sports will play a key role this year, with the much-awaited PNG Games and our own planned Sporting Festival for the Southern Region and NCD.

Cricket PNG’s participation reinforced its commitment to community engagement and national pride.

Lewas’ captain Brenda Hoi Tau expressed her excitement about being part of such a meaningful event:

“It was great to participate in such a special occasion. I’m happy that Cricket PNG, including our teams, was there to support and celebrate with the community. It was a joyful moment, and I look forward to more opportunities like this.”

Barramundis player John Kariko also reflected on the experience.

“It was a great time to engage with different groups and experience a national public event. It is important for us as players to show our support and connect with the community. I hope to be involved in more events like this, especially in Motu Koita and NCD, as that’s how I first found my passion for cricket, through community sporting initiatives.”

The celebration continued at Sir Hubert Murray Stadium, where cultural performances from diverse communities, including Chinese, Filipino, Indian, Australian, Samoan, Fijian, and West Papuan groups, showcased PNG’s rich multicultural fabric. The event symbolized cross-cultural understanding and the shared vision of One People, One City, One Future.

Cricket PNG remains committed by sharing the sports, ensuring that cricket continues to inspire, promote and support the nation.