Critically ill patients referred to Kiunga District Hospital

By Jim John

Middle Fly Women and Children Association in partnership with Ok Tedi have medevac’d three critically ill patients from Obo health Centre to Kiunga District Hospital.

Junlai Nawalin, the Officer in Charge (OIC) of Obo health centre, which is also a sub health centre to Ok Tedi Development Foundation (OTDF) made a call on the 1st of December for urgent medivac.

The Women and Children Association was notified of the request and made funds available by the Trust Administration from OTDF for medivac.

A quick response by OTML Aviation and Tabubil Hospital team dispatched a helicopter to Obo in Middle Fly and safely medevac’d the patient (s) to Kiunga. Whilst waiting, OIC Nawalin attended to one of the patients, a mother in labour who had complications.

“I communicated with Dr Kevin from Rumginae Rural Hospital and Dr Yakea from Kiunga District Hospital for an urgent referral of the patients as soon as possible”, said OIC Nawalin

He said the mother was into active labour but was having complications in delivering as the unborn baby was sleeping transverse.

The second patient, a mother also showed a suspected symptom of cancer from her left breast (showing painful lumps) and towards her neck resulting in swelling.

He added that this had caused the patient to experience severe pains, difficulties in eating, drinking and unable to sit upright.

The third patient had an inflamed appendix presented severe abdominal pains and required urgent referral to Kiunga District Hospital for treatment.

The Ok Tedi team in partnership with the Middle Fly Women and Children Association, Kiunga and Tabubil Hospital medical staff facilitated this life-saving exercise as this medivac is part of the association’s health support program.

On hand to receive the patients were Raymond Walo, Public Officer for the women’s association with support from Kiunga hospital and OTDF program services staff.