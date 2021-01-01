Student Convention to be held in Western Province

By Jim John

Over 500 students from various Tertiary institutions in PNG will be engaged in voluntary community service in Western Province in December 2022.

The students who are members of PNG Adventist Tertiary Students Association (PNGATSA) are glad to share the Love of God and provide free clinical services, education talk, and law and order awareness among others to rural people.

Students all around the country are getting involved in Gospel Works to share the word of God to others in communities In recent years, PNG ATSA have been sharing message of hope during conventions held throughout the country.

The official launching of the 19th biennial convention for PNG-ATSA was held in Kiunga Town SDA Church on Saturday. This opening was launched before church members and the executives of the PNG Adventist Tertiary Students Association.

Youths gathering after a church service

ATSA President Steward Kalan, also a final year computer Science student at Lae Unitech said students will be doing voluntary community service aiming at serving people in rural villages.

He said students will be going out into selected rural places in the three districts of Western Province to conduct free health care services among others considering geographical challenges.

He said many people are forgotten and longing to be cured in rural community that students are Keen to help people, and to share the word of God.

With a themed bible verse of Psalms 46:1-3, the pre-convention is scheduled from the 4th to 10th of December followed by the convention scheduled from the 11th to 18th December of 2022 in Kiunga.

The ATSA president is encouraging students and the Adventist Churches in the country to uphold a tradition existing since 1984.