COCA-COLA SUPPORT ENGA SHOW

The Enga Cultural Show will be staged from the 11-13th of August in Wabag and the Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (CCEP) has come on board to be the gold sponsor under the theme ‘Preserve Enga by Promoting its Culture’.

CCEP’s Commercial and Sales Director Tim Solly said that upholding the cultural identity and values through this show is important.

“The commitment towards preserving Enga through culture embodies one of our major pillars, sustainability, and our partnership with this journey is truly bonded with our support to the show as a Gold Sponsor,” Solly said.

“The resilience of the people of Enga, who have worked tirelessly over the years to establish the Enga Cultural Show to what it is today is outstanding and Coca-Cola is proud to associate our brand with this event,” he said.

In acknowledging CCEP’s support, Show Committee Chairlady Margaret Potane said it is the biggest annual event in Enga and is of great significance to its people and now a major draw card for visitors to the province since 1994.

“We are delighted that Coca-Cola has come on board to join our family of sponsors to deliver the Enga cultural show which will attract more than 10,000 people to Wabag town,” Potane said.

In the world that is rapidly disappearing, the Enga Cultural Show was established to preserve the traditional cultural knowledge and expressions, encouraging Engan people, both young and old, to continue to value, practice, preserve and uphold their traditional culture.

CCEPPNG has been inter-twined in the fabric and culture of Papua New Guinea since 1904. Coca-Cola was also naming rights sponsor to the 26th National Mask & Warwagira Festival recently held in Kokopo, East New Britain Province and looks forward to also sponsoring the upcoming Goroka and Morobe Shows.