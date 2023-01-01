CPL GROUP HELPS ENGA WOMEN

By Samuel Raitano
Major pharmaceutical company City Pharmacy Limited (CPL Group) and
Enga Provincial Government have initiated a partnership arrangement to
assist women farmers in Enga Province.
Under the arrangement, the two organisations plan to establish viable
means to help women in the province to store their products and sell
to established markets out of the province.
The initiative was announced by CPL Group founder Sir Mahesh Patel and
Acting Enga Provincial Administrator Sandis Tsaka recently in Wabag town.
Sir Mahesh said, he will engage his construction engineers to come up
with a concept plan on building a cooling and drying system in Wabag
for farmers to store their products before transporting to markets in
main centres including Port Moresby, Lae and the mining towns.
He said, they will also come up with a cost-effective means of transport to distribute the products to the markets.
Some of the locally produced commodities that his company executives
have identified to assist in looking for markets include strawberry,
round onion, garlic, variety of spices and Surunki honey among
others.
He said, “it looks difficult from here to transport local products to the
markets in the main centres,” but this will not stop CPL. Sir Patel said, CPL will try to come up with a viable means of transport to distribute the products to the markets.
Sir Patel also announced separately that his company was planning to
build a multi-purpose shopping centre in the heart of Wabag town to be
delivered early next year, 2024.
Meanwhile, Enga Provincial Administrator Sandis Tsaka said the Enga Provincial Government has allocated K300, 000 under this year’s budget to fast track the project to address the problem of accessing markets
for selling local products which he said had been a major hurdle not only for women but general farmers in the province.
Tsaka said, “this will become a thing of the past if the partnership initiative
with CLP Group to access markets for our local products becomes
successful.”
Enga Governor Sir Peter Ipatas said, he was happy to partner with a
major corporate organisation such as the CPL group to assist farmers
to access their products in established markets.
He said, he was happy that a big company of CPL Group’s status has
raised its hand to put money to helping mostly mothers in the province
that are involved in SME activities to sell their products in
reputable markets.