CPL GROUP HELPS ENGA WOMEN

By Samuel Raitano

Major pharmaceutical company City Pharmacy Limited (CPL Group) and

Enga Provincial Government have initiated a partnership arrangement to

assist women farmers in Enga Province.

Under the arrangement, the two organisations plan to establish viable

means to help women in the province to store their products and sell

to established markets out of the province.

The initiative was announced by CPL Group founder Sir Mahesh Patel and

Acting Enga Provincial Administrator Sandis Tsaka recently in Wabag town.

Sir Mahesh said, he will engage his construction engineers to come up

with a concept plan on building a cooling and drying system in Wabag

for farmers to store their products before transporting to markets in

main centres including Port Moresby, Lae and the mining towns.

He said, they will also come up with a cost-effective means of transport to distribute the products to the markets.

Some of the locally produced commodities that his company executives

have identified to assist in looking for markets include strawberry,

round onion, garlic, variety of spices and Surunki honey among

others.

He said, “it looks difficult from here to transport local products to the

markets in the main centres,” but this will not stop CPL. Sir Patel said, CPL will try to come up with a viable means of transport to distribute the products to the markets.

Sir Patel also announced separately that his company was planning to

build a multi-purpose shopping centre in the heart of Wabag town to be

delivered early next year, 2024.

Meanwhile, Enga Provincial Administrator Sandis Tsaka said the Enga Provincial Government has allocated K300, 000 under this year’s budget to fast track the project to address the problem of accessing markets

for selling local products which he said had been a major hurdle not only for women but general farmers in the province.

Tsaka said, “this will become a thing of the past if the partnership initiative

with CLP Group to access markets for our local products becomes

successful.”

Enga Governor Sir Peter Ipatas said, he was happy to partner with a

major corporate organisation such as the CPL group to assist farmers

to access their products in established markets.

He said, he was happy that a big company of CPL Group’s status has

raised its hand to put money to helping mostly mothers in the province

that are involved in SME activities to sell their products in

reputable markets.