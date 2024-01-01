INAUGURAL ARTS EXHIBITION SHOWCASE SUCCESSFUL

Pictured: highlight of the Inaugural Arts Exhibition successful hosted at the Faculty of Education, Irelya Campus. (Supplied Image)

By Mortimer Yangharry

The inaugural Arts Exhibition of the Innovative University of Enga (IUE) was successfully hosted by the third year students undertaking Bachelor of Education in Primary Teaching at the Faculty of Education within the Irelya Campus located just a few minutes drive outside of Wabag Town recently.

The students were closely supervised by their respective lectures and tutors as they demonstrated their skills, knowledge and talents through the presentation of visual arts, traditional dances/songs, traditional arts and crafts along with literary arts among others.

Students from various parts of the Highlands, Southern, Momase and New Guinea Island Regions also showcased their traditional dances and cultures accordingly as witnessed by a good audience also comprising of locals at the university school ground.

This Inaugural Arts Exhibition was particularly hosted for students to showcase their natural talents and innovative ideas as not all students will find a job after completing their studies but their natural skills and knowledge within will push them to be innovative in areas of arts and crafts, entertainment/music industry and become successful entrepreneurs in the tourism sector alike. Some practical courses offered under the Bachelor of Education in the Primary Education Program encourages students to build and nurture their interests in the general area of arts with more emphasis on being more practical, productive and innovative accordingly.