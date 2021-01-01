Country Mourns for Sir Michael Somare

Share the News











26th February 2021 would go down in history as a date Papua New Guineans and friends of Papua New Guinea will remember for the rest of their lives.

A day a nation came together to mourn the death of the founding father Sir Michael Thomas Somare, the man who led PNG to its Independence.

University of Papua New Guinea students gathered at Forum Square to pay tribute to Sir Michael Somare. Photo Courtesy of UPNG PREM Unit.

Minutes after his death was announced, many took to social media to express their grief and pay tribute to a great leader.

Some, changing their profile pictures to Sir Michael Somare.

Tributes also came from friends of Papua New Guinea both in the country and around the world.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison tweeted this, this morning.

Fiji’s Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama also took to twitter.

Forty-six years ago on September 16, 1975, Sir Michael Somare and his team of like-minded Papua New Guineans, united PNG, a land of thousand tribes and languages. Today, his death has united us one more.