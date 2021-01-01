Constantinou Group of Companies supports Buk bilong Pikinini

The Buk bilong Pikinini (BbP) have received K30, 000 from their foundational sponsor, the Constantinou Group of Companies to ensure the BbP Early Childhood Education program at Lelehoa Primary School in Alotau, Milne bay can continue its libraries programs next year.

The Constantinou Group of Companies comprising of Hebou Constructions, Monier, Airways Hotel and the Sir Theo Foundation have been supporting Buk bilong Pikinini libraries since 2008.

Hebou Construction Managing Director, George Constantinou said, currently the group of companies does not operate in Milne Bay, however they still want to support all levels of education.

“We as a group, support education at all levels, as it benefits the local community for the long term. We are happy to provide assistance and commit to filling the financial gap needed to ensure the school can continue to operate,” said Constantinou.

In response, BbP Founder and Chairlady, Anne-Sophie Hermann said this sponsor comes as a Christmas gift for the Library Learning Centre in Alotau so that can keep going into next year.

“Our program is well known in Alotau for generating a cohort of children, who are well prepared for school and who go on to have a very strong academic performance. Some parents even move to Lelehoa just to ensure their children can enrol in our program. We are so grateful to Hebou Constructions and George Constantinou for supporting us with an additional Library Learning centre and making sure that children in the regional areas of PNG don’t miss out,” said Hermann.