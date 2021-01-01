Elementary literacy improves as PKS project continues

More than 800 teachers in West New Britain have taken part in professional development enabling them to support their students to improve their reading and writing skills.

Kapore Elementary in Talasea District is one of 353 schools in the province participating in the Pikinini Kisim Save (PKS) project.

The project is supported through the PNG-Australia Partnership and delivered by CARE International and the Adventist Development and Relief Agency.

Among those trained was Kapore Elementary head teacher Philomina who said there has been great improvement in student learning since the training commenced.

“Our preparatory classes can read and identify words through sounding. Teachers use different teaching strategies to teach their students reading and writing, and students are now more confident to sound out and blend words to form sentences”, said Philomina.

She added that such a result in students learning is the outcome of teachers using their scripted lessons and applying literacy teaching strategies.

The PKS project strengthens teacher skills and encourages community leaders, education stakeholders and service providers to promote quality early grade education.

It includes professional development for teachers, teaching and learning resources for schools, school leadership training and adult literacy programs.

Since 2019, more than 5,200 teachers have received training through the PKS project, benefitting more than 82,000 children across in targeted provinces.