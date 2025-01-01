COMRADES BID FAREWELL

Mobile Squad 11 Commander Chief Sergeant Rix Nime (third from left) with members from the MS 11 preparing to farewell their comrades for the last time.

Picture courtesy of Dominion Media

Mobile Squad 11 Commander Chief Sergeant Rox Nime expressed great sorrow as he bid farewell to his two squad members who died during an ambush in Mendi, Southern Highlands Province earlier this year.

Commander Nime clarified that only the body of late Constable 15509 Harry Gorano arrived in Wabag from Port Moresby yesterday afternoon.

He explained that his men travelled to Goroka earlier this week to pick up the body of the late Constable 16143 Noah Biape’s, but the father and Koroba Police Station Commander Sergeant Henry Biape was reluctant to release the body.

He wanted those responsible for his son’s death to face the full force of the law.

Commander Nime is aware of the circumstances surrounding the death of the two policemen and respected the wishes of Biape family.

He followed the planned program as sanctioned and approved by the Police Commissioner.

The funeral program hosted by the state today will solemnly remember the service and courage of both fallen officers who were killed in the line of duty.

The funeral service is being held at the Mommers Oval near Mobile Squad 11 Base of the Highlands Mobile Group.