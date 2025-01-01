EHPHA STAFF UNDERGO PERFORMANCE REVIEW WORKSHOP

By Vicky Baunke in Goroka EHP

Staff at the Eastern Highlands Provincial Health Authority have undergone a performance review workshop at the Institute of Medical Research (IMR) in Goroka.

The theme is “Advancing the EHPHA Corporate Plan 2023 – 2027, Strengthening Governance, Quality Health care Delivery and Building Public Confidence.

The 4-day workshop, which concluded yesterday highlighted the insights of the Corporate Governance, the responsibility each staff in different departments and the new challenges for this year and beyond

Eastern Highlands Provincial Health Authority Acting Chief Executive Office Dr. Pomuso Warima stressed the importance of understanding roles and responsibilities of each departmental head and staff member in delivering health care services to the community.

He commended the hard-working staff for dedication to ensuring continues service delivery.

Dr. Warima stressed that staff members are there to serve the organization, and they must prioritize the organization’s mission regardless of leadership changes.

He also highlighted the importance of maintaining neutrality in staff affiliations.

Additionally, the Provincial health Authority is focused on enhancing staff welfare, providing performance-based appraisals, and offering capacity- building training to equip staff with the necessary skills for their roles.