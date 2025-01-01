CPNG CELEBRATES INTERNATIONAL WOMEN’S DAY

Women play a vital role in Cricket PNG, both on and off the field. The organization proudly has sixteen female staff across the country and supports 14 women in the Lewas senior national team and 18 females in the Siales, U19 junior national team.

Additionally, Cricket PNG female staff includes key leadership figures such as Senior Manager – Development and Special Projects, Margaret Sibona, Managers Henao Samuel and Helen Koavea, and Strength & Conditioning Coach, Anthea Murray.

Margaret Sibona has been an integral part of Cricket PNG since 2018. She began as a Regional Development Officer in Central Province before rising through the ranks as Program Manager for the ICC EAP’s Cricket for Good program, then Game Development Manager, and is now a Senior Manager.

Despite facing challenges such as limited resources and substandard facilities, Margaret has been instrumental in driving Cricket PNG’s development initiatives. Under her leadership, Cricket PNG received several prestigious awards, including the ICC Global Award for Cricket for Good in 2020, the ICC Participation and Involvement Award in 2022, and the SP Awards for Community Initiative in 2023. Margaret herself was a runner-up for the SP Award Administrator after representing PNG at the International Women’s Group Conference in New Zealand.

“I am one of three women in senior positions at Cricket PNG, but I am grateful for the respect and support shown by my colleagues. This organization values gender equality and I take pride in having contributed to the development of cricket across all twenty-two provinces of PNG,” said Margaret Sibona.

Cricket PNG and the CEO, Richard Done participated in the

International Women’s Day Walk, alongside delegates from the government agencies, private sector partners, diplomatic corps, corporate organizations, students from the University of Papua New Guinea and local communities.

In support of Cricket PNG’s commitment to gender inclusion, Richard Done, CEO of Cricket

PNG, said, “Under the PacificAus Sports banner, Cricket PNG’s gender equity performance was reviewed in 2023, and the resulting Gender Equity Report provided recommendations for us to improve our commitment to that goal.”

“One specific target was to bring the Lewas senior women to pay equity with our men’s Barramundis senior national team, and I’m proud to say that over the past two years we’ve now achieved that with equity across our player contract and match fees, and travel allowances.”

“We also joined the Business Coalition for Women in 2024 to bring our safeguarding policies into line with international best practice. We’ll continue to use the Gender Equity Report to provide us with the direction we need to keep moving forward for our women’s workforce.”

Governor for the National Capital District (NCD) Hon. Powes Parkop also highlighted the significance of the event to drive the agenda of a safer, inclusive and equitable city and country for all women. As Governor Parkop said, “Only when women and girls are valued, free to live their life, safe and supported, will a city and country prosper more.”

Cricket PNG remains committed to fostering an inclusive and supportive environment for women in both the sporting and professional space.