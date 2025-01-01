COMMUNITY WELCOMES SARV VICTIM BACK TO THE VILLAGE

Enga Rural Police Commander Inspector Richard Koki (second right with tie) along with Catholic Church Wabag Diocese Auxiliary Bishop issuing Preventive Orders and guidelines to community leaders of Leprapus village to ensure Cathy Nai (sorcery accusation victim) lives normally and in harmony with the community.

Leprapus village in the Wabag District of Enga Province has welcomed back a woman after she was attacked and forced out of the village for being accused of practicing sorcery.

According to reports by Enga Rural Police Commander Inspector Richard Koki, the woman, Cathy Nai, has safely returned to her village after two months of medical treatment at the Yambu Health Center.

Commander Koki highlighted the need for ongoing awareness on human rights to prevent future incidents, stating that it is the constitutional duty of the police to ensure that no one else suffers the same fate as Cathy Nai.

Present at the event, Auxiliary Bishop of the Wabag Diocese, Justin Ain Soongie emphasized on the moral obligation to protect vulnerable individuals in the community.

“This is a momentous occasion not only for Cathy Nai and her family but for all of us in the community, as it emphasizes our commitment to justice and compassion,” Bishop Soongie said.

“We must continue to advocate for a society where such victims are treated with care and dignity, rather than fear and suspicion.” he said.

Bishop Soogie highlighted that her recovery served to raise awareness about the dangers of sorcery accusations and the need for comprehensive support systems for victims of such.

“This event is not just a celebration of her return, but also a call to action for continuous societal change, reinforcing the vital need for compassion, care, and a commitment to justice in Enga Province and beyond,” Bishop Soogie said.

This event has set a historic benchmark in the work of the Catholic Church against sorcery related and gender-based violence in Enga Province.