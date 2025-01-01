LATE SIR JULIUS WILL NOW FINALLY BE LAID TO REST

By Samantha Solomon in Namatanai

The burial service has concluded, and his casket has been taken to the burial site.

The tomb side is packed with people from all around the country including his siblings, his wife Lady Stella Chan, children, grand children, and the wider New Ireland people and Papua New Guinea.

According to his wishes he is now laid to rest at his home in Manmantinut, Huris in the Matalai Local Level Government, Namatanai District in New Ireland Province.

In a ceremony filled with emotions, a PNG Defence Force officer, along with Police Commissioner David Manning, handed over the PNG flag to Lady Stella and proceeded with the laying of the casket.