Coca cola introduce new look cans

Coca-Cola has announced a new design system for the Coca-Cola trademark. The design is to celebrate the authenticity, the elegance and the iconicity of the world recognized brand over Coke’s entire portfolio.

The new design is made much simpler to elevate the iconic trademarks with global consistency.

As a visual metaphor to uplift, the new design also proudly raises the iconic Coca-Cola logo to the top of the label and the Spencerian script now runs horizontally across the can.

While the look has changed, cola assures consumers that the same authentic, delicious and refreshing Coca-Cola Original Taste they know and love remains and it is still Made in PNG, by the people of PNG.

The new look coca cola cans with the same refreshing taste will start debuting in shops across the country.