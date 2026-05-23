NEW LIFE BESIDE THE HIGHWAY SHOWS VALUE OF RURAL AMBULANCE SERVICES

St John’s Officers Joshua Pua (left) and Nuel Kuso successfully delivering the baby yesterday afternoon in Lower Bena, Unggai Bena district just along the Highlands Highway in Eastern Highlands Province. Picture supplied by St John’s Ambulance EHP Manager Jonathen Peter.

By Vicky Baunke in Goroka, EHP

A quick response by St John Ambulance officers in Eastern Highlands Province safely brought a new life into the world yesterday afternoon, after emergency responders helped deliver a healthy baby boy in a coffee garden beside the Highlands Highway in Lower Bena.

The successful roadside delivery is already being seen by many as a reflection of the growing importance of emergency ambulance services in helping fill critical gaps in rural healthcare.

The incident occurred just five days after the official commissioning of the Unggai Bena St John Ambulance Service by Minister for Higher Education, Research, Science and Technology, Sports and Unggai Bena MP Kinoka Feo.

Eastern Highlands St John Ambulance Services Manager Jonathan Peter said the successful response highlighted why emergency medical services are important for rural communities where many people still struggle to access timely healthcare.

“A 16-year-old mother was in labor after her membrane ruptured last night, but she did not deliver the baby. This afternoon around 4pm, we were dispatched to attend to the mother in labour.

The mother and her guardian had left their village to meet the ambulance near the bridge, but crowning began unexpectedly. She quickly moved into a nearby coffee garden to wait for the responders to arrive.

“We arrived at the scene and successfully delivered a healthy baby boy in the coffee garden beside the Highlands Highway,” Mr Peter said.

The young mother had been unable to reach a health facility in time as labour intensified while waiting near Dirty Wara Bridge.

With little time remaining before delivery, the frightened young mother moved into a nearby coffee garden where St John Ambulance officers arrived moments later and safely assisted with the birth under emergency conditions.

Both mother and baby were later transported safely to Goroka General Hospital for further medical care and observation.

Relief and joy filled the scene as family members including the young mother’s mother, aunty and sisters witnessed both mother and baby safe and healthy after the emergency delivery.

“This is one of more than 200 emergency cases our teams have attended to since operations began in Unggai Bena in February this year. Our officers remain committed to responding quickly and helping save lives wherever communities need assistance,” Mr Peter said.

Community members who witnessed the response said the safe delivery showed the value of having emergency ambulance services operating closer to rural communities, especially in situations where immediate medical attention can mean the difference between life and death.

The Unggai Bena St John Ambulance Service was officially commissioned last Friday as part of efforts to improve emergency healthcare services in the district.