MANDRESS RECEIVED COMMUNITY BASED HEALTH AND FIRST AID TRAINING

By Wasita Royale

The PNG Red Cross East New Britain branch had completed a one- week Community Based Health and First Aid or CBHFA training at the Mandress ward in the Inland Baining LLG of Gazelle District.

The training concluded on Friday where 28 participants including youths and parents were equipped with new CBHFA knowledge and skills.

The program trained on various injuries that includes basic life support, bleeding management, general medical condition, fracture management, poison snake bite, lack of oxygen, burns and scalds and emergency childbirth.

The participants were urged to practice what they have learn in their family unit and in their community.

In East New Britain, the training was held in Malakuna in the Rabaul district, Bitakapuk ward in the Gazelle district and Malaguna in the Kokopo District with the Mandress ward being the last.

The training was facilitated by the East New Britain PNG Red Cross Branch Coordinator Steven Kilalang and four instructors from the branch supervised by the National First Aid Coordinator Kawai Wotangas from the Port Moresby headquarters Red Cross office.

Facilitated under the Red Ready (RR) Project with funding from the International Federation of the Red Cross (IFRC).

Kilalang said the project was piloted in three provinces; East New Britain, Milne Bay and Madang since 2019.