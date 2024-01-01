AKEM CALLS FOR HELP AFTER LANDSLIDE BURIED A WHOLE VILLAGE IN ENGA PROVINCE

Lagaip Open MP Aimos Akem (pictured) is now calling for immediate assistance from the Enga Provincial Government, National Government, Development Partners and Barrack Niugini Ltd to help provide the necessary support for rescue operations after a deadly landslide struck Yambili Village burying more than 300 lives in the Maip-Mulitaka LLG bordering the Lagaip and Pogera districts respectively.

He revealed that from reports gathered on the ground, the landslide buried more than 300 people plus 1182 houses including a million kina worth lodge and vehicles including other properties.

A local leader and former MP for the then Lagaip-Porgera Open (1977-1987) Mark Ipuia confirmed that Yambili village is covered by big pile of rocks that fell from the landslide that covered the Kapil clan including houses and more than 5, 000 pigs, plus 100 trade stores and five vehicles.

Ipuai said the deadly landslide occurred around 3am in the morning while everyone was sleeping after a massive earthquake was felt in the area.

He said only four bodies were retrieved with more than 300 dead bodies still buried under the landslide.

He also confirmed that the main road to Porgera Mine site and the bigger Porgera Paela District is completely cut off due to the magnitude of the landslide.

“At this time, we are still searching for bodies who are buried by the massive landslide,” he said.

Ipuia is also calling for immediate assistance from international donors, government authorities and other non government agencies to address this catastrophic issue on hand.

He also appealed to the National Government to declare a State of Emergency in the Maip-Mulitaka area as the rise in waterborn diseases will be a growing concern with no food, water, shelter and clothing clothing for those affected.

The local community leader has also called on the Government to relocate survivors as their land had been completely destroyed by this massive landslide.

Leader Ipuia is also calling on Barrack Niugini Limited and the National Government to visit the affected area and help the survivors before they clear the road.

“The road is now way to be cleared by looks of it, there will be a new construction of the road to Porgera,” Ipuia said.

MP for the Lagaip District Aimos Joseph Akem passed his condolences to the survivors of Kipul, Ipan and Mulapin sub-clans whose villages were completely destroyed.

“This is sad day for the people of Maip-Mulitaka. My office will do what we can do to help the suvivors,” MP Akem said.

He assured the people of the Maip-Mulitaka LLG that the Lagaip District Development Authority will assist in whatever ways possible as the search for dead bodies continues.