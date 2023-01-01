CENTRAL JPP & BPC COMMITTEES APPOINTED

The appointment of Central province Joint Provincial Planning & Budget Priorities Committee (JPP&BPC) members were done recently during the committee’s inaugural meeting held at Paddys Hotel in Port Moresby.

Recently appointed members of the committee were Provincial Administrator Francis Koaba and Provincial Finance Manager (PFM) Walis Imbal, both were sworn in by Provincial Legal Officer Moses Elkui and witnessed by Governor Rufina Peter and other appointed members from Rigo, Abau, Goilala, Kairuku and Hiri, who were sworn in on December 2022.

Governor Peter told the JPP&BPC members that their role is very important in terms of fair representation and fair decision making in the distribution of funds that will come under Provincial Support Improvement (PSIP).

“I want to congratulate you all and welcome you on board to this committee, it’s a privilege because this is one of the bodies at the provincial level that many would want to sit, but you were chosen because of your qualities and characteristics as leaders, the experience you bring on board to make those decisions that will actually touch the people at the community level in terms of their real needs will be addressed in allocating resources. In that sense you play an important, critical role in the development of the province”, Governor Peter said.

Governor said, in terms of making equal decision, a female from Abau district was appointed to be the voice of the women.

Provincial Administrator Francis Koaba emphasized that Committees role is very important to focus particularly on the disbursement of constitutional grants and these are Provincial Support Improvement funds and as well as the provincial support grants.

He said Provincial Support Grants come in two components, one is discretional component, which is about K250, 000 per year and the other is non-discretional, and this one is tied so you would have to make decisions and pass resolutions and tie them to certain projects, so any disbursements of this funds should be accompanied by this relevant project documents.

“Your role as a JPP&BPC member is very important, first and foremost you act as the eyes and the ears of the Governor at your respective jurisdictions, as you are coordinators in the respective districts that you represent,” Koaba said.