NEWLY COMMISSIONED BRIDGE OPENS ACCESS TO SERVICES

By Wasita Royale

A new double cell Reinforced Concrete Box Culvert (RCBC) along the Korere-Tavui Road in Rabaul District was officially commissioned this week connecting the villages of Korere to Tavui and nearby villages.

This project is funded by the Rabaul District Administration under the District Services Improvement Program (DSIP) funding at a cost of K350 000. A local contractor, Esteem Ltd successfully completed the construction of the project before its completion due date.

Speaking during the commissioning was Rabaul District Administrator Mr Benedict Mode who said infrastructure development, especially roads is of paramount importance and a priority that links all other developments to be accessed.

“This is an economic road and farmers need to bring their cocoa and copra with other fresh produce to the market. Most of the time they had to wait or walk to the nearest junction to find transport,” Mode said.

In addition, Mode announced that Rabaul district is also in the process to tender the Namanula Road which connects to the Korere-Tavui Road.

Meantime, the District Works Engineer Mellie Munulai, when giving a brief on the project said that the road is a national road and added that the stretch of the road has always been affected since the 1994 twin volcanic eruption.

“This road has always been a challenge with the change of weather patterns affecting commuters and vehicle owners who meet the high cost of maintenance and repair of car parts,” Munulai said.

“We will continue to set up RCBC cells to other washouts along the road as well,” he added.

Speaking on behalf of the communities was a long-time resident and Ward Development Committee member for Korere No.2 ward was Donald Wickham, who said that he was grateful for this project.

“Transport is a problem here, our mothers find it difficult to bring their produce to the market, even when pregnant mothers and sick people want to go to Nonga hospital” he said

“We had to follow the Namanula Road which is a bit far compared to the Korere-Tavui Road,” he added.

Wickham urged the communities, especially youths to take ownership of the RCBC crossing and avoid spoiling it with graffities.