CCDA contribute toward climate action

The Climate Change and Development Authority (CCDA) today made a funding contribution on behalf of Government to further climate action in partnership with UNDP.

The PGK 200,000 contribution will further efforts to facilitate the promotion of renewable energy and energy efficiency in Papua New Guinea. This work is being conducted under the UNDP managed, Facilitating Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Applications for Greenhouse Gas Emission Reduction Project.

The Project aims to remove barriers to the uptake of renewable energy technologies and to achieving greater energy efficiency for communities across Papua New Guinea.

To date, the Project has provided technical assistance to PNG Power limited to develop a solar stand-alone mini-grid on Samarai island, worked with the Independent Consumer Competition Commission and the National Energy Authority to draft off-grid electricity regulations and completed energy efficiency audits in Wewak and Maprik to demonstrate how simple measures can reduce greenhouse gas emissions and save consumers money.

Over the next 12 months, the Project team will work with the Eastern Highlands Provincial Government to deliver mini-hydro solutions in Miruma and Gotomi villages.

UNDP Resident Representative, Mr. Dirk Wagener said, “There is nothing in our lives that climate change will not impact in some way.

A pivot to renewable energy and improving the efficiency of existing energy systems are critical and necessary actions towards helping communities adapt.

They also support Papua New Guinea to meet its climate mitigation targets. We take this opportunity to thank CCDA for this contribution who are leading the way on climate action in Papua New Guinea.”

The FREAGER project has four components: i) Analysis, assessment and improvement in energy policy and regulations; ii) Demonstration of benefits of renewable energy and energy efficiency technologies through action; iii) Developing models to better finance renewable energy and energy efficiency solutions among communities; iv) Increased awareness on the importance of renewable energy and greater energy efficiency among decision makers.