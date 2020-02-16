The Catholic Professionals Society held its 2020 dedication Eucharist celebration at the St Joseph’s Parish, Boroko yesterday.

In a small but significant celebration, members of the Society took their oaths of membership and pledge of commitment to serve the Church and Society through their professions and experiences.

Candles were lit and carried to symbolize their commitment as members of the society.

President of the Society Paul Harricknen thanked all members who have taken the bold step forward to carry their cross of courage as members of the Catholic Professionals.

The Mass was celebrated by the CPS Spiritual Director, Fr. Ambrose Pereira.

Fr. Ambrose presented each one with a “cross of courage” and commissioned them to go out to the world with the zeal of courage to bear witness to the Catholic faith. The members were challenged and encouraged to model their lives on the life of Bl. Peter ToRot who was a married man, catechist and martyr for his Catholic faith in Jesus Christ.

Over 30 members and their families attended the celebrations

By Jack Lapauve Jnr – EMTV News – Port Moresby