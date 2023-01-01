The Papua New Guinea Rugby Football League (PNGRFL) announced the PM’s XIII annual rugby league fixture between PNG and Australia that will be held in Port Moresby this month.

The last time the PM’s XIII matches were held here in PNG was back in 2018 for both the Men and Women.

CEO of PNGRFL, Stanley Hondina, while making the announcement said the PNGRFL was delighted to see the game back in PNG after 5 years, confident that fans will be treated to a massive weekend of rugby league come the 23rd and 24th of September.

“For the first time in the history of the PM’s XIII matches, there will be 12 teams playing 6 games over 2 days, something that’s never been done before and we look forward to welcoming all our fans over the two days.” he said.

This year will see the introduction of the Australian school boys and girls taking on the PNG Junior Kumuls and Orchids respectively.

The schedule for the weekend is as follows;

Saturday 23rd September 2023

12pm: Defence Women – PNGDF Vs ADF

2pm: PM’s XIII Women

4pm: PM’s XIII Men

Sunday 24th September 2023

12pm: Junior Orchids Vs Australian School Girls

2pm: Junior Kumuls Vs Australian School Boys

4pm: Defence Men – PNGDF Vs ADF

All games will be held at the Santos National Football Stadium in Port Moresby.

Since 2005 the PM’s XIII concept is an initiative of both the PNG and Australian governments aimed at using rugby league to drive social awareness messages.