CALL FOR MOROBE TUTUMANG TO REVOKE DECISION

By Bradley Mariori

A youth advocate and concern leader from Mumeng in Bulolo, Morobe province was not satisfied with the recent decision by Morobe Tutumang to allow elected councilors to choose their president in the coming LLG election.

Smith Gwanen, a strong youth advocate said his people of Bulolo strongly opposed the idea which is supported by community leaders in government and churches, openly expressed their dissatisfaction to the decision and call on the Morobe Provincial Government to revoke their earlier decision and allow the people to elect their president direct as people’s choice.

Mr Gwanen said he supports the view of leaders and call on the Morobe Governor Luther Wenge to listen to the people’s call and immediately reconsider the Tutumang decision.

“We have experienced law and order issues in the past especially in urban centers like Bulolo and Wau due to rival candidates vying for the president seat,” said Mr Gwanen.

“We also have instances in the past where people within the community have been referred back to their ward councilors by the president claiming he was elected by the councilors and not the people without tangible results.

“I now support the people to exercise their democratic right to elect their president directly.”

The Morobe Provincial Executive Council voted 12 – 9 on 05th May to have the councilors elect LLG Presidents and this did not go down well with many people.