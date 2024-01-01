SCHNAUBELTLAUNCHES NEW CLASSROOM FOR KUMIM

Namatanai MP and Minister for Transport and Civil Aviation Walter Schnaubelt has applauded a landowner company for fostering development in the Kandas area of Konoagil Local Level Government.

Speaking during the recent official launch of a new three-in-one classroom building at Kumim SDA Primary School, Schnaubelt congratulated the executives of landowner company LaKa Forest Development Limited for living up to their community obligation.

“I’d like to take this time to commend the Chairman of LaKa project for your foresight and support for a new classroom building. It’s a big achievement for the landowner company,” Schnaubelt said.

He said this is the first of its kind for a landowner company to come in and support community oriented projects that truly benefit the people.

“I’m proud of LaKa project for sharing the benefit which is felt at the community level.

“I know for sure that LaKa project stands ready to support community advance any development to fruition. This is the goal, vision and mission of LaKa project,” Schnaubelt said.

The local company spent K57,028.00 to build the three- in-one classroom for Kumim SDA Primary School.

The local MP committed K100,000 annually for the school and delivered more than 100 solar lights to the students and teachers of Kumim SDA Primary School.

“I have no issue committing K100,000 per year as your Member for Namatanai,” he said.

Schnaubelt said he was impressed and will support the two SDA schools, Cape Sena and Kumim Primary School in his electorate because the teaching faculty are well run, well organised and well disciplined.

He urged the community to look after the school facility for the benefit of future generation of Kandas.

Meanwhile, Schnaubelt announced that the New Ireland Provincial Health Authority (NIPHA) has proposed to make Kumim health centre which is built by the landowner company at a cost of K350,000, a level 2 hospital.

“The New Ireland Provincial Health Authority has recognised LaKa Forest Development Limited’s efforts in building a hospital for its people and will endorse Kumim hospital to a level 2 hospital soon,” he said.