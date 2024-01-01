BSP RESUMES SERVICES IN PORGERA

Bank South Pacific Branch in Porgera reopens for normal services on Monday, 15th of April 2024 after a year of closer due to security issues.

BSP Group General Manager Retail Daniel Faunt said, “Porgera and other resource investments are important economic activities and BSP is pleased to return banking services to the mining township.”

Mr Faunt said, the reopening of the Porgera Gold Mine will be a catalyst for continued economic growth following the mine’s closure almost two years ago.

“Banking is an essential service, particularly in the remote communities. As the only bank operating in Porgera, we call upon the community leaders to support the safety and wellbeing of our staff and protect our facilities to ensure it remains accessible to the broader community,” Faunt said.

He noted that when banking services were withdrawn in April 2023, customers were forced to travel to Wabag for commercial banking services.

Faunt confirmed that the Porgera Branch services will include 2 ATMs, 40 EFTPoS Merchants and one Agent.