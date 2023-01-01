Bougainville Breaking News Business Finance Highlands Islands Momase News News Bulletin Pacific Papua New Guinea Southern

BSP CUSTOMERS TO REFRAIN FROM HARASSING BANK EMPLOYEES

by Amanda Ilaitia0165

The PNG Banks and Financial Institutions Workers Union is calling on the customers of BSP to stop harassing bank staff.

The Union has received reports of bank staff been physically and verbally harassed and assaulted by customers, is warning perpetrators who inflict injury to staff in bank uniforms that this is against the law and can get into trouble with the law. The consequences of their actions can lead to various penalties including imprisonment.

The Union empathizes with the customers and reminds them to direct their concerns to the Bank rather than to vent their frustration against the staff who work tirelessly to serve them. The staff are not responsible for the mayhem that has resulted from the migration of the old core banking system to the new.

The Union also calls on the Bank to address the issues raised by customers and to treat this issues with urgency and deploy resources where need be to get the Bank operating normally as soon as possible.

