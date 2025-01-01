BRONZE MEDAL RECIPIENT APPRECIATES DWU FOR MOLDING HIM

Paul Tai has received a bronze medal for Academic Excellence in the Bachelor of Business Accountancy during Divine Word University’s 43rd Graduation last week

Tai hails from Warakar, in the North Waghi electorate of Jiwaka Province.

‘I am so excited and I am sure my family will be so happy,’ he said.

He believes the University’s strict rules and teachings have molded him into a better person.

“I believe my future is good because DWU is a very nice institution where we explored and shared a lot of memories, doing good things and stayed away from bullying and bad behaviors, because the school doesn’t tolerate this kind of behavior,” he said.

Tai stresses that students should have a clear vision of what they want to achieve and to uphold it for the rest of their studies.

He said,” Students must stick to their goals and their dreams. When I did my first year in 2020, I saw the top students receive medals and I was excited, so I set my path towards it and now it is a dream come true.”

During his studies, Tai played an active role in university life, eventually taking on an overall leadership role as the President of the Jiwaka Students Association last year.

Tai said, “I saw that school is just one part of the story, and the extracurricular activities I took part in and got involved in were exciting since I interacted with so many new people, and as the Jiwaka Students Association President I was so blessed to meet these students.”

He acknowledges the support and guidance from his family, course mates, lecturers and friends, and looks forward to setting more goals to achieve in the future.