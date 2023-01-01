BOMAREO CONFIDENT OF SERVICE DELIVERY FOR TEWAE SIASSI

Housing Minister and second term Tewae-Siassi Open MP Dr Kobby Bomareo is committed to continue bringing in much needed services and developments into the unreachable areas of this geographically challenged electorate in Morobe Province.

He is adamant that basic government services and associated developments will equally reach all the three (3) Local Level Governments of the electorate as initiated in his first term in office.

The medical doctor turned politician urged his political opponents to provide constructive arguments, rebuttals and ideas on how to develop the district.

Dr Bomareo respects his election win dispute in court and believes in the judiciary process of our country saying justice will be served accordingly.

He wants to see his people tap into economic generating opportunities as the district is also a maritime electorate.

Dr Bomareo is urging his political opponents to work with him as politics is a seasonal game.