WAPENAMANDA PREPARES TO HOST PRIME MINISTER’S VISIT

Vice Minister for Works and Highways and Wapenamanda Open MP Miki Kaeok is ensuring all formalities on the ground are in order in time for the Prime Minister’s official visit later this month.

He confirmed that the Wapenamanda District Development Authority (WDDA) has begun major repairs of road works in and around the vicinity of the township.

Kaeok, who is the Chairman of the WDDA, acknowledged the people of the surrounding Yakuman Tribe in partnering with the WDDA to do major clean up along the main Highlands Highway starting this week.

Wapenamanda Open MP confirmed that the tentative date set for the Prime Minister’s visit is on Friday 20th of January, 2023.

The Prime Minister James Marape, will launch major road projects and other socio-economic projects for the people of Wapenamanda.

The Wapenamanda Open Electorate is the ‘gateway ‘ district to Enga Province from the Western Highlands Province along the Highlands Highway and is known for the highest yield of coffee cultivation and production in the province.

The district also supplies the province with abundant supplies of fruits and vegetables.

The district is made up of two constituencies that include the Tsak Local Level Government (TLLG) bordering the Kandep District towards its north and the Wabag District towards its eastern electoral boundaries.

The Wapenamanda Rural LLG includes the Lowai Lai area that borders the Kompiam district and stretches into the Mul-Baiyer Open Electorate of Western Highlands Province and the Minam Valley borders the nearby Tambul-Nebliyer Open Electorate of the Western Highlands Province.

According to the unconfirmed electoral population reports, the Wapenamanda Open Electorate is made up of an approximate 90,000 people.