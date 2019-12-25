Bomana Inmates Celebrate Christmas In Fellowship

As celebrations heighten this Christmas day, inmates of Bomana Prison host a fellowship program with the Kinima Gospel Ministry at the Bomana Maximum Unit, Port Moresby.

With the theme of the day focused on Christ’s birth, the inmates were encouraged to change, knowing Christ was born to save all.

Present at the event was the Bomana Acting Commanding officer, Dimon Gah, who in his closing remarks said there was no better way to celebrate Christmas than through fellowship.

He said the main idea of Christmas was to give and the kind of gift we choose to give is usually determined by how much we feel for the recipient of the gift.

“The gift we give this season is only a tiny reflection of what took place between heaven and earth” he said.

The inmates present for the event were from the Female Wing and the Maximum Institution itself, with some from the Minimum Security Unit, adding the number of inmates who had attended the event to over 100, 32 being female.

Representing the inmates, Julina Henry, an inmate from the Female Wing, said it meant a lot to her and the others, especially mothers like herself, to be ridiculed and degraded the minute they’re behind bars, so the message of the day really said a lot.

She encourages the people of PNG to be careful and responsible this season, so as not to do anything that’ll put them into prison.

The program’s master of ceremony was Bomana Inmate Novu Kila, and featured special items performed by both male and female inmate.

By Natasha Ovoi, EMTV News Cadet, Port Moresby