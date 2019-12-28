Family Appealing For Witnesses

The family of a 24 year old woman, Loraine Ropa, who was robbed and stabbed on her arm and back, are appealing for witnesses around the community of Ensisi, nto come forward with information to the police about the attack.

Family members say, the victim was attacked near Heduru Hostel on Thursday afternoon around 6pm by a group of men who demanded money and her mobile phone.

The Victim’s uncle says the matter is now with the police at Waigani and anyone with information can contact Major Francis Vitata on 73384060.

Loraine who is also a first year student at the University of Papua New Guinea is currently in a stable condition after being admitted at the Port Moresby General Hospital.

Pamela Barara, EMTV News Cadet, Port Moresby