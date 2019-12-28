33 C
Port Moresby
December 29, 2019

News Southern

Family Appealing For Witnesses

by EMTV Online2274

The family of a 24 year old woman, Loraine Ropa, who was robbed and stabbed on her arm and back, are appealing for witnesses around the community of Ensisi, nto come forward with information to the police about the attack.

Family members say, the victim was attacked near Heduru Hostel on Thursday afternoon around 6pm by a group of men who demanded money and her mobile phone.

The Victim’s uncle says the matter is now with the police at Waigani and anyone with information can contact Major Francis Vitata on 73384060.

Loraine who is also a first year student at the University of Papua New Guinea is currently in a stable condition after being admitted at the Port Moresby General Hospital.

Pamela Barara, EMTV News Cadet, Port Moresby

EMTV Online
EMTV Online is the premier destination for Papua New Guinea news on the internet.

Related posts

Business PNG – Episode 19, 2014

EMTV Online

PM: If you want something done, just let me know

EMTV Online

Rabaul District to Produce Quality Cash Crops

EMTV Online

About Us

EMTV Logo

EMTV is Papua New Guinea’s oldest and largest television station and has been the country’s window to the world for over three decades. EMTV offers a free-to-air, general entertainment television channel and provides one of the most respected and trusted sources of news and information in the country today.

error: Content is protected !!