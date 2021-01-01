BLP and CEFI launch online tool

Business Link Pacific (BLP) has launched a new Finance Finder tool in PNG. This initiative is a joint partnership with the Centre for Excellence in Finance Inclusion (CEFI) providing information on latest SME financial products and services.

The launching event took place on Wednesday 11th August at the Hilton Hotel in Port Moresby where key stakeholders in the financial and MSME sector from CEFI, MSME Council, SME Corporation, BPNG, chambers of commerce, and a range of banks and financial institutions gathered.

Presently, financial institutions such as Mi Bank, Kina Bank, BSP Financial Group Limited, People’s Micro Bank, Women’s Micro Bank, Kada Poroman Microfinance Limited and Credit Corporation Finance Limited are displaying information about the latest SME products. This list will continue to grow with new products and partners.

“Businesses will be able to look at finance options online as well as applying through BLP for help with their applications,” says Steve Knapp, BLP’s Director.

“We are pleased to be working alongside BLP to launch and roll out the Finance Finder tool in PNG”, says Saliya Ranasinghe Executive Director of CEFI.

Financial System Stability Group, Bank of PNG, Assistant Governor Mr. Ellison Pidik stated that the SME Loan product guide was released last year by CEFI and was the first step to bring this information together.

“The launch of the online platform of the Finance Finder will definitely benefit the SMEs in the country by providing access to information about the range of local lending products available, SMEs will be able to identify the most suitable product for them,” adds the Assistant Governor.

BLP is hoping that this new tool will allow more SMEs to access financial services through offered updated information provided directly by partnering banks.