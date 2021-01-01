UOG Reconciliation at UC Mini Synod

A United Church Mini Synod held in Goroka last week saw a reconciliation process initiated for former University of Goroka Vice-Chancellor Dr Gairo Onagi with current University leaders.

Bishop of the United Church Urban Region Rev Jacob Harry highlighted this when giving a report of the meeting earlier this week.

Dr Onagi was forced out of office some years ago during an impasse at UOG. He was then engaged by the United Church in Papua New Guinea in Rabaul to help in the Church’s vision of establishing a university.

A formal reconciliation gathering is being planned for next month, for the parties involved to meet.

The United Church Urban Region also launched its five-year strategic plan, which calls for innovative and sound reforms and forward planning in ecclesiastical and administrative, economic, spiritual, mission and business development.

Over fifty clergy and lay leaders spent a week at Melanesian Institute hosted by the Eastern Highlands Circuit under Superintendent Minister Rev Emmanuel Kauna and Chairman Alois Ralai.

The next biennial mini Synod will be hosted by Poreporena Circuit in NCD in 2023.