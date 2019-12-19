Bemobile Pre-Launches 5G Network

Bemobile, in partnership with Huawei PNG today signed a Memorandum of Understanding to pre-launch their new 5G network.

The 5G network is said to be the next generation of mobile wireless networks to serve the country which will eventually replace the 2G, 3G and 4G networks.

A trial phase is planned to run through to mid next year before it is officially launched.

Minister for Communication & Information Technology Timothy Masiu with representatives from Bemobile, Huawei PNG, NICTA and Kumul Telikom Holdings Limited were there to witness the occasion.

Minister Masiu commended this initiative, adding that it is important for PNG as it is estimated to increase the country’s GDP.

“ From an economic perspective , it is estimated that the introduction of the 5G, if rolled out appropriately will boost domestic mobile technology and services with a potential of contributing an additional 4 to 6 per cent GDP”, he said.

Chief Executive Officer for Bemobile ,Athula Biyanwila says the 5G technology with the help of the Coral Sea cable that runs from Sydney to Port Moresby and Honiara will benefit PNG tremendously, especially in sectors of agriculture, health care and education.

“With the Coral Sea cable and 5G, the agriculture sector will benefit enormously and we can leap to cover other sectors” he said.

Biyanwila added that Bemobile will be working closely with NICTA and Huawei PNG to ensure that the 5G network is deployed successfully next year

Meanwhile Chief Executive Officer for NICTA Charles Punaha says 2G, 3G and 4G network users will be given adequate time to adapt the 5G network as majority of Papua New Guineans still rely on the 2G network.

By Pamela Barara, EMTV News Cadet, Port Moresby