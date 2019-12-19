Calls For Peace After Geologist Death.

Members of Bougainville Community in Port Moresby today visited the family of the Late Terry Kilya, a geologist who died on Bougainville last week.

Their visit, as a mark of respect to family members of Kilya, who died while conducting exploration on Mt Tore in Melelup, North Bougainville.

Their visit comea amidst rumours of potential retaliatory attacks against Bougainvilleans following his death a week ago.

The body of the late Terry Kilya arrived from Buka this afternoon, accompanied by a few family members.

Kilya, a senior geologist, died whilst on duty in Melelup, North Bougainville last week. St the tike of his death, he was engaged by Kalia Ltd, a mining exploration company which was exploring deposits on Mt Tore.

His death, just days after the announcement of Bougainville’s Referendum Results, is now the subject of a coronial inquest.

In recent days, there have been rumours of retaliatory attacks against Bougainvilleans for Kilya’s death – however, as part of Melanesian culture, members of the Bville community in Port Moresby this morning visited the hauskrai, to console the family, and also offer financial support at this time.

Communication Minister Timothy Masiu, and Wapenamanda MP Rimbink Pato were present for this occasion, both leaders present to show solidarity, and to allay fears of violence following Kilya’s death.

“please accept our deepest condolences. From our community in Port Moresby, the Bougainville Community in Lae , Madang, those in Wabag, Enga, those attending school, and every other place in the country, please accept our deepest condolences and sorrow”.

The leaders are also calling for the perpetrators responsible for Kilya’s death to be brought to justice immediately.

Rayon Lukingu, EMTV News, Port Moresby