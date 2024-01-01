BBP RECEIVES SUPPORT

By Lorraine Jimal

Buk Bilong Piknini Library Learning Center has received a donation of K50,000 from a business house in Port Moresby yesterday.

BbP Founder Anne Sophie Hesmann thanked Theodist Limited for the support as this would assist the organization to continue their work.

During the presentation 10 children took time to read the latest addition to the book collection titled when I grow up I want to be a graphic designer.

They were excited to join their teachers to read and express what they want to be in the future.

Hesmann said it was very exciting to see a five year-old learn what it takes to be a graphic designer.

“It is so exciting to see a five year-old but they already knowing what they want be when they grow up”.

The children also visited the graphics and printing department to see graphics designers at work and got the opportunity to meet them.

Theodist Limited Corporate Manager Ryan Pini said that the K50,000 cheque donation was to renew the annual sponsorship commitment to support Buk bilong Pikinini operations.

“We have been supporting buk bilong Piknini for 12 years now and it is a long standing commitment’. Pini said.