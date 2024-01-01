SIMBU TEACHERS UNDERGO ICT TRAINING

By John Mori

A total of 30 teachers from schools in, Sina Sina Yongomugl, Kerowagi, Gumine and Kundiawa- Gembogl districts have attended a first of its kind Information and Communication Technology training to boost their e-library and digital knowledge.

The training took place at Kunambau Primary School in Kerowagi District.

Inspector Rosemary Tine thanked the Lite Haus international for the immense contribution towards the education sector not only in Simbu but all around Papua New Guinea with computers, other vital software and curriculum.

Lite Haus International Country Director Mr. Peter Raim said that, lite Haus international had so far assisted 412 schools globally and 290 schools in PNG with computer installations in all computer labs.

Training and development leader Mr. Lockie Parker who is spearheading the Information Communication Technology (ICT) training for the teachers, highlighted the benefits the training had for the teachers who attended.

Mr. Raim futher stated a similar training will be conducted for teachers in western Highlands, Jiwaka and Eastern Highlands and will eventually be rolled out to schools in other parts of the country.