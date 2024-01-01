AIC INVESTIGATION REPORT ON AIRCRAFT ACCIDENT

Papua New Guinea Accident Investigation Commission (AIC) has published the Final Report on the investigation conducted into a Beecheraft B200C Aircraft accident at the Jackson International Airport runaway on 1st of September 2023.

The aircraft was operating a non-scheduled passenger charter flight from Tari Airport in Hela Province to Jacksons Airport in the National Capital District. There were 7 persons on board the aircraft including Pilot in Command and Co-pilot. However, no injuries were reported.

The report stated that the Air aircraft, registered P2-JAU, owned and operated by Tropicair Limited sustained a Nose Landing Gear (NLG) Assembly collapse during landing roll on Runway 14R at Jacksons International Airport.

According to PNG Accident investigation commission the NLG Actuator sustained internal failure, which prevented the NLG from fully extending, resulting in the NLG Assembly collapsing during landing roll. Further examination of the faulty NLG Actuator found that the nut assembly had excessively worn-out threads and could be pulled out of the screw housing without any thread engagement.

The AIC was notified on the day of the accident and immediately commenced an investigation in accordance with its mandate under the Civil Aviation Act (As Amended) and pursuant to ICAO Annex 13 to the Convention on International Civil Aviation.

The Report stated that The operator carried out preventive actions to address the safety deficiencies identified in the safety recommendation which was issued to them to ensure that the Beechcraft B200C Super King Air Aircraft Maintenance Manual procedures, such as the Nose Landing Gear Actuator inspection and lubrication procedures including other special inspection procedures are correctly referenced, carried out and recorded at specified due intervals